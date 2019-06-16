'Loving' Chris Pratt Bonds with Son Jack in Katherine Schwarzenegger's Father's Day Tribute

Newly married dad Chris Pratt received a sweet Father’s Day tribute from his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sunday.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” Schwarzenegger, 29, wrote on Instagram, including an adorable image of Pratt, 39, looking at his son Jack, 6, as the boy chopped wood with his dad’s guidance.

“Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day,” the newlywed continued. “I love you ♥️.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor shares Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. The two finalized their divorce in October and remain on friendly terms while co-parenting their son.

The actor recently tied the knot to Schwarzenegger earlier this month after seven months of dating and getting engaged in January.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue the couple can’t wait to become parents together.

Image zoom Chris and Jack Pratt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: Chris Pratt’s Son Was a ‘Big Part’ of His Relationship to Katherine Schwarzenegger from Start

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE the couple made a point of including Jack into their outings as they got to know each other.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt John & Joseph Photography Inc.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” said the source.

Schwarzenegger enjoyed the time she spent with father and son, added the insider.

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Wore Mom Maria Shriver’s Wedding Veil to Marry Chris Pratt

“Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland,” said the source. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad.”