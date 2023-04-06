Chris Pratt Explains How His Experience Raising Daughters Is Different Than Being Dad to Son Jack

Chris Pratt was opened up to a whole new world when he became a girl dad.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the Super Mario Bros. Movie star, 43, talked about the difference in raising daughters Eloise Christina, 9 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, after being a boy dad to son 10½-year-old Jack.

"I love it. It's fantastic," he told Seth Meyers. "You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

Pratt continued, "My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, 'Oh Daddy, that's a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets."

Laughing, he added, "That's not something Jack ever said to me."

Speaking with PEOPLE at Saturday's premiere of the video game movie adaptation, Pratt talked about how Jack — whom he shares with ex Anna Faris — "really freaked out" when he saw his dad bring the eponymous character to the big screen.

"He saw it already and he's thrilled. He loves it," said Pratt. "He took all his friends and he really freaked out. My daughter's a little too young to see it, but when they do see it, hopefully, they'll think their dad is cool."

Katherine Schwarzenegger/instagram

Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is also obsessed with being a girl mom, as seen in December when she shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her two girls as they wore matching "coastal grandma looks."

In the snap, Schwarzenegger Pratt smiled as she wore a soft beige loungewear set and held baby Eloise, who was also wearing a neutral-colored outfit.

Hiding next to her mom's leg was Lyla, who was seen in a cream-colored set and a red bow in her hair.

"Rocking our family coastal grandma looks! 🤍 Just trying to be a cool mom and dress kind of matching with my girls 😉," wrote Schwarzenegger Pratt.