Chris Pratt Says His Daughter Is 'Most Excited' to See Her Grandmother Maria Shriver

Chris Pratt's daughter is Maria Shriver's biggest fan.

On Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Jurassic World Dominion star, 42, said that his 21-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, whom he shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, is "most excited" about seeing her grandmother.

"She's like a living saint. I really do believe that. She's fantastic and she's so engaged and thoughtful and caring and her house is like a welcoming retreat," Pratt told Hoda Kotb of his mother-in-law. "You just relax when you go there. It's really nice. She's super doting."

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor also revealed his family's sweet nickname for Shriver.

"We call her Mama G. And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to Mama G's house," he shared. "We're like, 'Honey, do you know where we're going? Mama G's house!' And she's like, 'Ahh Mama G! Mama G!' All the kids feel that way. It probably doesn't hurt that there's giant bowls of candy everywhere."

During the interview, Pratt opened up about expecting a second baby with his wife this summer. He also shares 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Oh yeah, I'm thrilled. It's going to be an awesome summer. We've got a baby on the way. This will be Katherine and my second child and my third child," he said. "Lyla is now going to have a new brother or sister. I certainly feel very blessed, very blessed. Full of joy."

The Parks and Recreation alum revealed he wasn't upset when Shriver talked about the baby news on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

"If she's saying it, that's fine," he shared. "Then I know it's okay to say."

In December, Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up on PEOPLE Every Day about becoming a mother and the support she received from her family.

"I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it," she shared. "And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband."