Pratt received backlash after a November 2021 Instagram post honoring wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt was seen as a slight to his 9½-year-old son, Jack

Chris Pratt 'Cried About' Backlash to His 'Healthy Daughter' Comment: 'My Son's Gonna Read That'

Chris Pratt isn't immune to being upset by public backlash, especially when his kids are involved.

Last November, the actor became the subject of social media backlash after posting a "just because" tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the couple, the actor, 43, wrote in part, "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Some felt the "healthy daughter" comment was insensitive toward ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares 9½-year-old son Jack. Their son was born two months premature and experienced numerous health issues in the aftermath of his birth.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Pratt addressed the backlash he received for the first time, sharing that he "cried" and was extremely "bothered" by the situation.

Chris Pratt Men's Health cover Credit: Peggy Sirota for Men’s Health

"I said something like, 'Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.' And then I gave her some s— in the thing and said, 'But I love you. I'm so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,'" the star explained. "And then a bunch of articles came out and said, 'That's so cringeworthy. I can't believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That's such a dig at his ex-wife.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Pratt Men's Health cover Credit: Peggy Sirota for Men’s Health

"I'm like, That is f—d up. My son's gonna read that one day. He's 9. And it's etched in digital stone. It really f—ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden."

While on the red carpet for his new movie The Terminal List last week, Pratt celebrated how Jack "does a great job as a big brother" to newborn daughter Eloise Christina and Lyla Maria, 22 months.

"There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them," Pratt told Entertainment Tonight. "And they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."

Chris Pratt Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last week, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet birthday post celebrating the actor as a husband and father on his birthday.

"Birthday Boy!" she wrote in her caption. "Happy birthday to you ! We love you so much! I feel like the luckiest in the world to live life with you."