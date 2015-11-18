The proud dad took to social media to share a sweet video of his son Jack, who was born prematurely in 2012

Chris Pratt is here to enlighten the world and make people smile all in the same stroke.

The Jurassic World star shared a sweet video of his 3-year-old son, Jack, in honor of World Prematurity Day.

“Today is World Prematurity Day. Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under 5 worldwide,” Pratt, 36, wrote alongside the video of his son coloring as he wore a green bucket as a hat.

The post continued, “About 15 million babies are born too soon every year. Nearly 1 million of these babies die within the first month of life. Support #WorldPrematurityDay and join millions of volunteers who support #MarchofDimes.”

Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris, 38, welcomed their son in August of 2012 — nine weeks before his scheduled due date. The couple has been open about their fears during the premature delivery, with Faris admitting that for a while she was in denial.

“My water broke in the middle of the night at seven months,” she said in an interview with Redbook magazine in March. “We rushed to the hospital and they were able to halt active labor with magnesium.

“But on the seventh day, I went into labor again. I was in denial. For hours I was like, ‘I’m, just having indigestion.’ ”

Fortunately, after a month long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, baby Jack was finally discharged. A few short months later, Pratt appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman to happily announcing that their son was “totally healthy” and hitting all of his milestones.

Nearly a year after becoming a dad, Pratt credited his son with restoring his faith.

“We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot,” Pratt told PEOPLE. “It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it.”