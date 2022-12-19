Chris Pratt Celebrates the 'Magic of Christmas' as Daughter Lyla and Son Jack Find Their Elves

Chris Pratt's kids are getting excited about Christmas!

The Jurassic World actor shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showing two "Elf on the Shelf" figures perched in a plant in his home, where daughter Lyla Maria, 2, and son Jack, 10, discovered them. The actor reflected on the special holiday tradition in the caption.

"Freddy the Elf is back for the 4th year. This year he brought his sister Angel," the actor wrote,

"The magic of Christmas is well upon us," he continued, joking, "If anything goes missing in the house I'm blaming Angel."

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. He shares Lyla and daughter Eloise Christina, 6 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the Good Night, Sister author shared a video on Instagram of Lyla decorating a tiny potted Christmas tree from Farmgirl Flowers' new collection. The toddler, whose face can't be seen in the video, works around the tree with her head of curls bouncing around as she figures out how to apply the string lights.

Lyla pauses her effort to try and get some ornaments out of the box, which she finds tricky as she tries to delicately pluck them out of the packaging, all while "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" plays in the background.

"Lyla's rockin around her very own Christmas tree! It's getting festive over here! 🎄," the children's book author captioned the post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 43, shared a silly selfie on Instagram last month in which he proudly wore his daughters' pink flower barrettes on his mustache.

Pratt posed in a cap and black t-shirt as he stares into the camera while showing off his interesting new look.

"My girls assured me that this in style 🎀," Pratt captioned the post adding the hashtags "girl dad," "also a boy dad," joking that Jack "doesn't make me do this."