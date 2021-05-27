Chris Pratt Praises Wife Katherine for Giving Birth to Their Daughter During the Pandemic: 'My Hero'

Chris Pratt is singing his praises for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

While appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the 41-year-old actor called his wife of almost 2 years his "hero" for giving birth to their infant daughter, Lyla Maria, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that Schwarzenegger Pratt "got pregnant just before the pandemic struck," Pratt said, "I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough."

"You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard," he continued. "It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress."

He continued: "But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Jurassic World star welcomed their daughter back in August.

At the time, the couple shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand alongside a sweet announcement about her birth shortly after she arrived.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the caption on both parents' Instagram posts read at the time. "We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

The baby's middle name is a nod to Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother, Maria Shriver, who then commented on her daughter's post, "So happy for you Lyla Maria is so blessed to have you both as parents you are going to be a amazing mama you already are !!!"

Later during his Ellen appearance, Pratt also talked to the daytime host about celebrating Schwarzenegger Pratt's first Mother's Day earlier this month.

When asked if he got her something "really, really special" for the annual May holiday, Pratt jokingly froze and made a panicked face, before he revealed that he was just teasing.

"I found her this really old photograph taken by Andy Warhol, who I found out is a photographer that people like his stuff," Pratt said amid laughter from the studio audience. "It's expensive, so that makes it nice, I guess."