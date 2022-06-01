Chris Paul Throws 13-Year-Old Son Chris Jr. a Sneaker-Themed Birthday Party

Chris Paul isn't a regular dad – he's a cool dad!

On Sunday, the NBA star shared a carousel of images and a video from the celebration of his son Chris Jr.'s 13th birthday, in which he threw the lucky teenager a sneaker-themed party.

Chris Jr. looked sleek and suave in a bright red blazer and matching trousers, keeping his outfit modern by donning a plain white tee under his jacket, which had a black lapel. The man of the hour also added a pair of brand-new white sneakers to finish off his ultra-cool look.

Some of the other snapshots posted on Instagram from Chris Jr.'s special day include a picture of the athlete with his wife, Jada Crawley, alongside their now-teenage son and their 9-year-old daughter Camryn.

Additionally, snaps of Chris Jr. having a ball with his friends rounded out Chris' Instagram post, which the basketball player simply captioned, "13."

While speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Chris opened up about spending time with his mini-me amid the height of the pandemic, and how grateful he was to be able to train with him.

"My son loves the game. He loves it," Chris said of his son's passion for basketball. "He can tell you everything about any player, about any team. And another thing that this quarantine has given me the ability to do is, I've never had an opportunity to train him myself."

"I think yesterday was our fourth day working out, because he told me he wants to go Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday. And so it's funny, yesterday was the best workout we've had, because the other three days he was getting mad, and getting upset," he continued. "It was really cool yesterday and probably one of the best feelings that I've had during this entire quarantine."

Chris also told PEOPLE that working out with his family during the pandemic was motivating for all parties involved.

"Fortunately, we have a weight room with weights and a treadmill," the athlete shared. "What I try to do is come up with a circuit for my kids, whether that be they have to jump on the bike for 2 minutes, then get down and do some push-ups, then do some sit-ups, then run a few sprints."