'Orion Is Getting a Brother!' Baby Boy on the Way for Chris Noth, 64, and Wife Tara Wilson

Mr. Big’s family is getting bigger!

Chris Noth and his wife, actress Tara Wilson, are expecting their second child together, the proud dad-to-be announced on Instagram Wednesday.

For the big reveal, the Sex and the City heartthrob, 64, shared a snapshot of his wife, 37, posing in front of a sliding glass door. She cradles her baby bump, which is visible under a dress with a floral-patterned skirt and black bodice.

“Orion is getting a brother — I better get my ass in shape,” Noth joked in the caption, simultaneously revealing that the baby on the way is a boy and shouting out the couple’s 11-year-old son Orion Christopher.

Image zoom Tara Wilson Chris Noth/Instagram. Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Noth’s SATC castmates Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis both jumped in on the comments to congratulate the dad-to-be, with his former onscreen love interest, 54, writing, “Oh. My. G-d!!!!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you both!!! Xx”

Added Davis, 54, “Yay Yay Yay ✨✨✨.”

Noth and Wilson — who met when she worked at his New York City bar, the Cutting Room — got engaged in 2009, less than two years after they welcomed Orion in January 2008.

The pair made it official in April 2012, tying the knot on the Hawaiian island of Maui, The Good Wife actor’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Despite Noth’s Wednesday joke about feeling the need to “get my ass in shape,” he has been open on social media about his dedication to his fitness in the recent past.

In July of last year, the actor showed off his ripped arm muscles on Instagram after a workout, and pointed out that he was still going strong.

“Climbing the mountain of time and gravity!” Noth captioned the photo.

Among the impressed commenters was Parker, who praised her former costar, “Still looking good!!!!”