Chris Martin Shares Heartwarming Story About Embarrassing His Daughter Apple at Her First Job

Chris Martin is one proud dad — even if he may embarrass his kids from time to time.

The Coldplay frontman, 42, shared a sweet story about his daughter, Apple, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, recounting how the 15-year-old was mortified when he showed up to her work unannounced.

“My daughter works in a clothing store. It’s her first job, and she’s about to be 16 and I’m so proud of her,” he began. “She’s, you know, making her way in the world.”

Wanting to see his daughter at her workplace, the singer explained he popped by the shop during the shift. Martin said he decided to buy something just so Apple could ring him up at the register, but he realized he may have made a mistake when he saw the teenager’s reaction to his impromptu visit.

“She was at the checkout — and there were two checkouts — that’s what you call them right? — and she saw me,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres, before mimicking Apple’s shocked face and mouthing, “Dad, get out.”

“And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line,” Martin said with a laugh. “I was holding my T-shirt and really scared of my daughter.”

Though Apple didn’t end up helping him with his purchase, the “Fix You” singer revealed he did share a touching father-daughter moment with her as he was leaving the store.

“And I paid for the T-shirt, and I brought her some fudge,” Martin remembered. “So I said to the lady, ‘Can you just give this to my daughter?’ And as I was leaving, she shouted, ‘I love you, Dad!'”

In addition to Apple, Martin also shares son Moses, 13, with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

For her part, Paltrow, 47, has also admitted to being hilariously embarrassing to her children. During an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show last January, the actress revealed that she is no exception to being a “mortifying” presence around her kids.

“I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden — no, it’s been a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person,” she shared of motherhood.

“If I do anything silly at all in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” she explained. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, sorry, got it.'”