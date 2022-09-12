Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Reveal Second Baby's Sex: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane have another baby boy on the way!

The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in June, shared the baby's sex Monday on Instagram following a baseball-themed reveal.

Bushnell Lane shared some sweet family photos in which she draped her bump in a baby blue ruffled dress, while Lane and their 15-month-old son Dutton Walker matched in white t-shirts and khaki pants. "We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," she wrote in the caption.

Lane also posted photos of himself in an Atlanta Braves jersey as he hit a baseball that exploded into blue powder. "Dutty's gonna have a little brother," he captioned the post, on which his wife commented: "Brothers."

He previously predicted the baby's sex to PEOPLE as they announced the pregnancy, noting that his "parents are dying for a little girl."

"My family as a whole, all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys. No one in the family — minus one person — has even had a girl," Lane said. "So if I had to guess, I'm going to carry on that tradition and it's probably going to be a boy, but for Lauren's sake, I think…"

The Laps Around the Sun artist explained that their second pregnancy has brought them "even closer when I didn't think that was possible," adding: "We make a great team."

Bushnell Lane admitted she was surprised by the pregnancy: "To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise."

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing," she added. "We're both just incredibly excited."

The former flight attendant has since revealed she's been diagnosed with marginal cord insertion, an abnormal attachment of the umbilical cord to the placenta that can lead to pregnancy complications, which requires her to "be monitored more often."

She noted that the baby is "very healthy, measuring great, measuring a little bit big if anything."

"The first 13 weeks-ish [of pregnancy] were way worse this time around. I just feel like I was way sicker, I threw up a lot more often, hence the hospital visit," she said on her Instagram Story. "Thankfully now I am feeling so much better.

"I was recently diagnosed with something called marginal cord insertion. I was incredibly stressed out when my doctor told me that but I'm trying to stay optimistic," Bushnell Lane added.

Lane and Bushnell Lane began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement. Their second baby is due in late October.