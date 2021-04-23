Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are currently expecting their first baby, and he says they're "still trying to figure out" a name for their son on the way

Chris Lane Reveals 'Cool' Baby Name He Suggested for Son on the Way: 'Lauren Shot Me Down So Fast'

Lauren Bushnell Lane has vetoed one of husband Chris Lane's "cool" baby names.

The pair are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy, and speaking with Audacy's Katie & Company this week, Chris, 36, reveals the moniker he suggested for him, which was quickly denied by his wife.

"We're actually still trying to figure out exactly... we have a good idea of what it's gonna be, but we haven't for sure settled on it yet," the country singer says. "As far as names go that didn't make the list, I know one off the top of my head."

"At the time I was being super light-hearted, but at the same time I did really honestly think it was kind of cool but Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo," he says. "She shot it down hard. I said imagine when he comes up to bat and they say 'Rambo Lane,' that sounds like he's about to drop a bomb! ... Rambo Lane, like how is he not going to win the tournament, you know?"

Chris adds that Lauren, whom he wed in October 2019, is "close" to giving birth, joking that "at this point it looks like it's about to plop out of her."

The couple announced their pregnancy news in December, sharing a video of an ultrasound of their baby on Instagram.

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," the mom-to-be exclusively told PEOPLE of the news at the time. "We are just soaking it all in!"

Last year, Lauren opened up to PEOPLE about how much she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.

"In terms of future goals, to me, that's my No. 1 goal is having a family," The Bachelor alum said at the time.