Chris and Lauren Lane Celebrate First Halloween with Two Kids: 'Love Our Little Family of Four'

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are happy to be celebrating their first special occasion as a family of four.

On Tuesday, the couple posed together with their two kids in celebration of Halloween. Lauren, Chris and son Dutton Walker, 16 months, all wore Mickey Mouse ears, with the toddler in a full character costume.

"I'm not sure how we'll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four 🥹," the new mom of two captioned the photo.

The country singer held newborn son Baker Weston, 2 weeks, in his arms and looked at the camera while Lauren held Dutton in place.

"Love my sweet fam," Chris commented on the post.

Sharing a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton last month, Lauren reflected on her birth experience.

"Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫," she added, providing details on her little one's arrival.

Though Lauren called her delivery "very chaotic, unplanned and panicked," she said that "the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!"

The mom of two also updated her Instagram bio to reflect the birth of her new bundle of joy, with it now reading: "👶🏼 Dutton Walker & Baker Weston."

The Lanes. Courtesy Lauren Bushnell Lane

The couple's new addition was previously captured meeting his big brother for the first time in a video shared by the family after announcing his arrival.

"That's your brother!" Chris said to Dutton, who wore a "big bro" tee, as they walked into the room. "Mama missed you bud!" Lauren told her elder son as her dad David took video. "Look at your brother," Chris then told Dutton as he lifted him onto the bed to cuddle with his mom.

Chris and Lauren began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement.