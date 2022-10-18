Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Welcome Their Second Baby Boy: See Son Dutton Meet His Brother

The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 07:30 PM
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell
Photo: Lauren Bushnell Instagram

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are officially parents of two!

The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, have welcomed their second son, Bushnell Lane announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

He joins older brother Dutton Walker, 16 months, who was pictured meeting his new sibling for the first time on Tuesday in a video the family shared.

"That's your brother!" Lane said to Dutton, who wore a "big bro" tee, as they walk into the room. "Mama missed you bud!" Bushnell Lane told her elder son as her dad David took video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell introduce son Dutton to their newborn on Oct. 18, 2022 in Nashville
The Lanes. Courtesy Lauren Bushnell Lane

Lane and Bushnell Lane began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement.

The couple, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in June, shared the baby's sex on Instagram last month following a baseball-themed reveal.

chris lane + lauren bushnell
Laura Moll Photography

Bushnell Lane shared some sweet family photos in which she draped her bump in a baby blue ruffled dress, while Lane and their son Dutton matched in white t-shirts and khaki pants. "We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," she wrote in the caption.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell Instagram

Bushnell Lane told PEOPLE that her second pregnancy was a surprise for the couple.

"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," the Bachelor alumna told PEOPLE in June, revealing she interrupted Lane as he put Dutton down for a nap in her rush to show him the positive pregnancy test earlier this year.

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."

Related Articles
chris lane + lauren bushnell
Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveal Second Baby's Sex: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
Chris Lane + Lauren Bushnell Laura Moll Photography
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
Lauren Lane instagram stories credit Lauren Lane/instagram
Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveals Recent Diagnosis amid Pregnancy: 'Trying to Stay Optimistic'
Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell
Chris Lane Says He 'Never Wanted to Get Married' Before Meeting Wife Lauren Bushnell Lane
luke cook, kara cook
Luke Cook and Wife Kara Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 with Hilarious Maternity Photos
jordan fisher
Jordan Fisher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Riley at 2-Month Checkup: 'Took His Shots Like a Champ'
Chris Lane Lauren Bushnell
Lauren Bushnell Lane's Husband Chris Wants to Watch Her 'Bachelor' Season: 'Maybe We'll Try'
Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales
Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Second Baby, Son Kasen: 'Another Precious Gift'
Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell
'The Bachelor' 's Lauren Bushnell Lane Says Her Breakup with Ben Higgins Left Her 'in a Low Place'
Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane
Lauren Bushnell Lane Wishes Husband Chris a Happy Birthday: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'
Bachelor Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Their First Baby Together: 'Perfect, An Angel Baby
'Bachelor ' Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Daughter Nelle Eden: 'Angel Baby'
Jones Douglas Novlan; Kayla Ewell; Tanner Novlan
'Vampire Diaries' Star Kayla Ewell Welcomes Baby Boy Jones Douglas Seven Weeks Early
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way
Lauren Bushnell Lane
Lauren Bushnell Lane Talks Postpartum Body Image After Troll Calls Her 'Sickly Looking'
Chris Lane
Chris Lane on the Toughest Part of Parenthood for Him: 'Our Little Man Does Not Like to Sleep'