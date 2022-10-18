Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are officially parents of two!

The country music star, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, have welcomed their second son, Bushnell Lane announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The baby boy was born Sunday, Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bushnell Lane underwent a c-section after her son, who was breech, failed to turn during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

He joins older brother Dutton Walker, 16 months, who was pictured meeting his new sibling for the first time on Tuesday in a video the family shared.

"That's your brother!" Lane said to Dutton, who wore a "big bro" tee, as they walk into the room. "Mama missed you bud!" Bushnell Lane told her elder son as her dad David took video.

Lane and Bushnell Lane began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement.

The couple, who announced their second pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in June, shared the baby's sex on Instagram last month following a baseball-themed reveal.

Bushnell Lane shared some sweet family photos in which she draped her bump in a baby blue ruffled dress, while Lane and their son Dutton matched in white t-shirts and khaki pants. "We can't wait to meet you baby BOY," she wrote in the caption.

Bushnell Lane told PEOPLE that her second pregnancy was a surprise for the couple.

"To be quite honest, I've never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," the Bachelor alumna told PEOPLE in June, revealing she interrupted Lane as he put Dutton down for a nap in her rush to show him the positive pregnancy test earlier this year.

"We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."