Inside Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane's Revamped Nursery for Their Newest Baby Boy

The country star and his wife welcomed their second son, Baker Weston, on Oct. 16 in Nashville — and have updated elder son's Dutton's nursery for his new baby brother

By
Sarah Michaud
Published on November 30, 2022 07:30 PM
01 of 11

Family of Four

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

The Lanes welcomed their newest addition on Oct. 16. Weighing in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long, Baker Weston arrived via c-section in Nashville and joined big brother Dutton Walker, now 17 months.

02 of 11

Room Refresh

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

Rather than starting from scratch on a nursery for their newborn, the couple instead chose to finish Dutton's toddler bedroom and then update his existing nursery for Baker. "We added some new accents [including art by Chris Coleman] and a new crib [by Nestig] to switch it up," Lauren, 32, explained.

03 of 11

Baby Baker

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

The newborn, now 6 weeks old, "surprised us nine days early!" the country star, 38, said previously. Added Lauren, "Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie-like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping. Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect."

04 of 11

Boot-Scootin' Baby

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

A new corner cactus and some cowboy boots "add a little western flare for our little Baker Weston," the Bachelor alum said.

05 of 11

Turn the Page

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"Bigggg bro loves his lil bro!" Chris previously captioned a family photo before commenting to his wife, "Love our family and proud of you sweetheart!"

06 of 11

Book Nook

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"Baker's little nursery (Dutton's old nursery that he's still sleeping in) is complete!" Lauren wrote on Instagram, showing a relaxing corner of the room with a daybed by Sixpenny. "Now just need to finish Dutton's big boy room and get Baker to sleep more than one hour at a time so I can move him in here!"

07 of 11

Father and Son

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"I couldn't have possibly done it without him," Lauren previously said of her husband, who supported her throughout the delivery.

08 of 11

Howdy Partner

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"Found the perfect creamy white paint for the walls," she said of their choice of Behr Dynasty in Swiss Coffee.

09 of 11

Soft Landing

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"Why does having a baby make your first baby seem SO big and grown up?!" Lauren said of elder son Dutton, pictured on a Lulu and Georgia rug. "Can't believe he's ready for a big boy room!"

10 of 11

Cuddly Pals

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

A few new huggable friends are ready and waiting to play.

11 of 11

The Lanes

lauren bushell lane. Credit: Laura Moll Photo.
Laura Moll Photo

"I'm not sure how we'll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four," Lauren said on Instagram.

