Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Reveal They're Expecting a Boy: 'We Cannot Wait to Meet You'

On Friday, the 36-year-old country star and his Bachelor alum beau, 30, revealed the exciting news in a series of Instagram posts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Posting a video of himself hitting a golf ball to reveal their unborn child's sex, Lane swings his club before he shouts with excitement when the ball leaves an array of blue powder behind it. "It’s a BOY 🏌🏻‍♂️," the "Hold You Tonight" crooner wrote with his post.

Then, in her own post, Bushnell Lane shared a photo of herself and her husband lounging, as the pair each placed one of their hands on the expectant mother's stomach. The television personality also shared a photograph of their dog lying beside her as she held up a sonogram, as well as another video of the baby's sex reveal.

"Sweet baby BOY, we cannot wait to meet you! I already love you so much! 💙💙💙," Bushnell Lane wrote alongside her post. "The last video is the day we found out. My family was in town and I’ve truly never seen Chris/my brothers that excited! And yes Coopy definitely knows I’m pregnant 🥺."

Back in December, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together when they shared a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram.

Bushnell Lane opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about how she learned she was going to be a mom and the moment she told her husband.

"I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn’t anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant," she explained at the time. "I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint."

"I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read 'pregnant.' I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief!" she added. "Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And Bushnell Lane’s joy has only continued to grow throughout her pregnancy journey.

"It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat," she told PEOPLE. "We are just soaking it all in!"

"A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You," the mom-to-be announced on Instagram last month.

"Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane," Lane also posted on the social photo-sharing app.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Expecting Their First Child: 'I Had a Funny Feeling I Was Pregnant'

The couple first started dating in 2018, three years after meeting at a radio event — and the following year, Lane popped the question during a family cookout in her parents’ backyard as seen in the music video for his hit song "Big, Big Plans."