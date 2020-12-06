"We are just soaking it all in!" Lauren Bushnell Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively about her pregnancy

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Expecting Their First Child: 'I Had a Funny Feeling I Was Pregnant'

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are going to be parents!

On Sunday, the country star, 36, and the Bachelor alum, 30, announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a video of an ultrasound of their baby on the way on Instagram.

Bushnell Lane tells PEOPLE exclusively about how she learned she was going to be a mom and the moment she told her husband.

“I just had a feeling so I took a pregnancy test. There really wasn’t anything physical happening; I just had a funny feeling I was pregnant,” she explains.

“I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test. We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read ‘pregnant.’ I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief!” she adds. “Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!”

And Bushnell Lane’s elation has only continued to grow throughout her pregnancy journey.

“It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat,” she says. "We are just soaking it all in!”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Bushnell Pens Tribute to Chris Lane as She Reveals They've Been Praying to 'Start a Family'

"A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You," the mom-to-be announced on Instagram Sunday.

"Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane," the singer posted on Instagram.

The couple first started dating in 2018, three years after meeting at a radio event — and the following year, Lane popped the question during a family cookout in her parents’ backyard as seen in the music video for his hit song "Big, Big Plans."

They went on to tie the knot in Nashville last October and have since welcomed two adorable canines into their lives, adopted pups Cooper and Chloe.

Earlier this year, Bushnell Lane opened up to PEOPLE about how much she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband.

"In terms of future goals, to me, that's my number one goal is having a family," she said. "Career stuff is amazing and I feel very blessed, but I've always wanted to be a mom. I'm excited, that's my number one most exciting next chapter."

Over the summer, while sharing a sweet tribute to the country star, Bushnell Lane opened up about how the pair were praying together for a baby.

“I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn’t happened yet,” she wrote. "When I was talking about it with Chris he said ‘well, have you prayed about it?’ I said ‘well, yes’ and he responded ‘Have you really prayed hard about it? If that’s what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God’s time if it’s what He wants for us!! I’ll pray with you!’ "