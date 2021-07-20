Chris Lane Hilariously Jokes with Lauren Bushnell Over Baby Son Dutton's 'Biggest' Blowout Accident

New mom Lauren Bushnell Lane recapped a recent accident baby Dutton had while on their "first dinner out as a family"

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane had a laugh about their baby's recent diaper disaster.

The new mom, who welcomed baby boy Dutton Walker with her country star husband on June 8, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself and Chris holding their son while at a restaurant, with the infant wrapped in a blue blanket. Lauren, 31, recounted how Dutton had his "biggest" No. 2 — and she didn't have a change of clothes on hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First dinner out as a family and the biggest 💩 Dutton's ever had," she wrote in the caption. "Of course I didn't pack an extra outfit in case of a blowout so naked baby it is!"

In the comment section, Chris, 36, joked with his wife, "Takes after his momma with the big big 💩."

Fellow Bachelor alum and mother-of-two Bekah Martinez also commiserated with Lauren about blowouts, commenting, "lol BEEN THERE. one time there was a yellow puddle on the floor of Mendocino Farms." Additionally, Witney Carson wrote, "He is precious!!!!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE about their lives as new parents, Chris and Lauren, who wed in October 2019, said they are learning as they go and soaking up the newborn phase. Chris said he's been trading diaper duties with Lauren, whom he said has the "magic touch" while he "can't change them fast enough."

"I can change the diapers — I just can't seem to change them fast enough for Dutton. He screams his lungs out every single time," said the new dad. "We've learned he hates the diaper change. However, he's usually fine as soon as you're done. But we've had a couple moments this week ... apparently little boys will pee if you don't pay attention. And I panicked because I didn't know what to do in the moment."

"We've had lots of diaper-related incidents!" added Lauren. "Chris has been so good. Both of us are learning as we go at a lot of it — we're just both figuring it out together. And I learned so much from the nurses at the hospital. They were probably like, 'Oh my gosh, this girl asks way too many questions!' But I'm glad that I did because I learned so much from them, and I've passed it onto him."