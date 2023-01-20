Chris Lane Jokes He Hopes the 'Good Lord Above Does Not Allow' Third Baby to Happen Soon

Chris Lane is loving life on the green.

Speaking with PEOPLE about competing in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions — where celebrities play alongside LPGA Tour winners, competing for a combined $2 million — Lane said he's become "absolutely obsessed" with the sport.

"I love golf, started probably five, six years ago, and I'm absolutely obsessed," Lane, who will play with Courtney Lee, tells PEOPLE. "Growing up playing football, baseball, I've always been super competitive, but now that I can't really play those sports, I turned to golf, never really understanding how much I would absolutely love this game."

A father of two, the country singer is excited to share that passion with his two sons: Baker, 3 months, and Dutton Walker, 19 months, whom he shares with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane.

"My goal is to make the boys PGA tour stars, but they're just not going to be able to take after their father," he laughs, noting he appreciates that it's a game "you either win or lose yourself, you don't depend on anybody else."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Lane Family. Chris Lane/Instagram

The event is also a family affair for Lane. "My twin brother is caddying for me and my father-in-law is here," Lane shares. "Then my wife plans on coming for a couple of days if she can, her mom's there to take care of them right now."

As a new family of four, he notes the challenge of getting away for a few days. "With a newborn, it's kind of hard to leave. He is not really taking a bottle great right now," the dad shares. "So she's 50/50, but her plan is to come for a couple of days."

The Lanes are bubbling with happiness despite having a rough go of things since welcoming Baker, with the dad admitting "it's been an adjustment" settling into their new dynamic.

"It's been an adjustment. There's no doubt about it. We're not getting a whole lot of sleep, and I think it's been a big adjustment for Dutton," says Lane.

Lane continues, "His world's been rocked a little bit, but you know, we're 12 weeks in now. He's getting adjusted to it. We're getting adjusted to it."

"We just need these boys to stay in their beds a little bit longer," he jokes.

Earlier this month, Baker had a scary trip to the emergency room, where the couple learned he had RSV.

"Luckily everybody's good now, but it was definitely a scary handful of days there with both of them," Lane shares. "Baker ended up in the emergency room, not breathing well, but he's a fighter. He came out of it, and he's doing really well now."

Still in the newborn haze, the two don't know what the future holds for their family.

"I think with how tired we are right now, two is going to be enough, but I also think Lauren's wanting a girl," he admits.

"So I wouldn't be surprised if we don't try for a third eventually, but I pray that the good Lord above does not allow that to happen anytime soon," he says with a laugh.

Coming off of a busy 2022, Lane looks forward to enjoying a slow few months with the family, working on his songwriting before he revs up again.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Hilton Grand Vacations R: Caption . PHOTO: Hilton Grand Vacations

"I'm gonna take some time off in the early parts of this year. I've been writing as much as possible. And then I'll get back out there touring and get a record out. Since this will be my third record, I just want to make sure to get it right," he says.

As much as he's looking forward to what's next in music, he's enjoying each and every moment at home with Lauren and the kids.

"I'm excited to spend a little bit of time at home since I've been touring so much, just lay low for a hot minute," he says.

And until he's ready to dive into another album, there's always golf. "I just love the camaraderie out here, and watching the LPGA tours players play, since I've never been able to go to a tour because I've always been touring."

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will air on Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, from 12 - 3 p.m. est on Golf Channel and Peacock and on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 - 5 p.m. est on NBC and Peacock.