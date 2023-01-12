Chris Lane Asks Fans for 'Prayers for Baker' After Taking His 3-Month-Old Son to the Hospital

Chris Lane is asking for prayers for his baby boy.

The country singer, 38, shared a photo on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night indicating that he was in his car outside of an emergency room.

The photo's caption read, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"

Lane didn't share any further details on why his 3-month-old son with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane required medical attention. The pair are also parents to son Dutton Walker, 19 months.

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bushnell Lane previously shared a glimpse at their infant son on New Year's Eve, posing for a mirror selfie with the baby and also sharing sweet photos of Lane lounging with their toddler.

The Bachelor alum, 32, also shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton in October, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Lane was named Baker Weston.

"Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping 😵‍💫," she added, providing details on her little one's arrival.

Though Bushnell Lane called her delivery "very chaotic, unplanned and panicked" she said that "the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the 🌍!"

Sharing their first holiday photo as a family of four for Halloween on Instagram, Bushnell Lane quipped about her excitement for her new family dynamic.

"I'm not sure how we'll ever get anywhere on time or if my house will ever be clean again, but I sure do love our little family of four 🥹," she wrote.

Lane and Bushnell Lane began dating in 2018 and they tied the knot in October 2019 after a four-month engagement.