Chris Klein and wife Laina Rose Thyfault are already parents to 18-month-old son Frederick Easton

Chris Klein Is Going to Be a Dad — Again! Actor Is 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Second Child

Chris Klein will be a father of two!

The actor, 38, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he and wife Laina Rose Thyfault will be expecting their second child in May.

“My beautiful angel @lainarose is making another beautiful angel. Easton’s going to be a big Brother. 24 weeks along. We are so #blessed,” Klein wrote along with photos of his pregnant wife of nearly three years and their 18-month-old son Frederick Easton.

“Excited to share that our little Man will become a Big Brother this May. We are so excited for the adventures ahead and the joy that will fill our 2018,” the mother-to-be shared on Instagram Wednesday.

The travel agent often shares too cute photos of Frederick Easton on social media as she admitted on Thursday, “He is so stinking cute and I try so hard not to overload my feed with kid photos but sometimes I just can’t help myself.”

The American Pie alum and Thyfault married in an outdoor ceremony in August 2015 after a four-year courtship and December 2014 engagement. Nearly one year later, in July 2016, they welcomed their first child.