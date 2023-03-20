Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Turn 9 as One Gets a Face Full of Birthday Cake: 'My Two Little Men'

In a family photo shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Thor star looked on as his wife Elsa Pataky playfully pushed one of the birthday boys into a chocolate cake

By
Published on March 20, 2023 09:38 AM
Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Pic of Son Being Pushed Face-First into Birthday Cake: ‘Only One Way to Eat Cake'
Chris Hemsworth and family. Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth's twin boys Sasha and Tristan are 9, and their birthday party appears to have included a lot of laughs.

On Sunday, Hemsworth, 39, posted a family pic to Instagram of the celebrations, snapped as his wife Elsa Pataky, 46, pushed one of their sons face-first into a chocolate cake.

"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men!" Hemsworth wrote on the fun-loving family pic. "Only one way to eat cake in this house and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!!"

"'Hey mum I don't like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla' " the actor teased. "'Oh really son, what about now?' "

In the shot, Hemsworth — dressed in a baseball cap, tank top and shorts — stood back and watched the scene with a smirk on his face. Daughter India Rose, 10, was there too, helping her mom do the honors.

"That is a proud dad stance right there," one fan noted of Hemsworth's look of approval on the family's shenanigans.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Kenya
Chris Hemsworth and family. Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Thor: Love and Thunder star often shares photos of candid family moments to his Instagram page.

Many of those are active shots of his kids snowboarding, biking, and surfing — like a post he shared on Feb. 14, in which he discussed his Centr fitness platform, which has helped "over 6000 kids access sports that THEY love."

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," the active Australian began the caption. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf. Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family," the father-of-three continued. "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

"We want to give every kid a chance to experience the benefits of sport," he continued.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock (13008163o) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia Movie Premier, Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022
Chris Hemsworth and family. Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock

Last year, when Sasha and Tristan turned 8, Hemsworth shared an adorable throwback shot to Instagram of his twin boys dressed as his Marvel character Thor — hammer and all.

"If you're asking if they're allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉," he joked in the post's caption.

That doesn't mean his kids don't have their own superhero preferences. In 2021, the actor shared that one of his sons said he wanted to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up,' " Hemsworth wrote on a shot of him holding one of his son's hands on set of a Thor film. "'Dad I wanna be Superman' "

"Lucky I have two other kids," he teased.

