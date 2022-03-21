"If your asking if they’re allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no," Chris Hemsworth teased on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Throwback of Twin Sons Dressed as Thor in Honor of 8th Birthday

Chris Hemsworth is making sure his kids know which superhero to favor.

In honor of sons Sasha and Tristan's 8th birthday on Sunday, the Thor star, 38, posted an adorable throwback shot to Instagram of his twin boys dressed as his Marvel character — hammer and all.

Hemsworth, who shares his boys as well as daughter India Rose, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky, teased in the caption, "If your asking if they're allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉"

"Happy 8th birthday to my boys!" he added.

Pataky, 45, also shared a sweet tribute to her sons on her Instagram page, writing, "Happy birthday to my two beautiful boys! I can't believe you are 8. So many adventures together and so many more to come. You make me a better person every day. 🥰"

Hemsworth has previously joked about his kids' superhero preferences.

Last year, the actor shared that one of his sons said that he wants to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

Hemsworth revealed the hilarious story on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of him holding son Sasha or Tristan's hand. In the photo, Hemsworth's son sports a red cape while the actor flaunts his toned arms.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth quipped.

Many of Hemsworth's superhero pals teased the actor for his son's response.

Deadpool's Josh Brolin replied, "Hahahaha," while Ryan Reynolds added, "❤️😂❤️"

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot also dropped a laughing emoji.