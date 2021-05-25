Chris Hemsworth's Thor character is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Superman is from rival DC Comics

Chris Hemsworth Teases He's 'Lucky' to Have Other Kids After Son Says He Wants to Be Superman

Chris Hemsworth has some superhero competition.

On Monday, the actor, 37, shared that one of his 7-year-old twin sons recently said that he wants to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed the hilarious story on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of him holding son Sasha or Tristan's hand. In the photo, Hemsworth's son sports a red cape while the actor flaunts his toned arms.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth joked.

Many of Hemsworth's superhero pals teased the actor for his son's response.

Deadpool's Josh Brolin replied, "Hahahaha," while Ryan Reynolds added, "❤️😂❤️"

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot also dropped a laughing emoji.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa shared that he had a similar experience with his own 12-year-old son Wolf. "😂😂😂😂😂😂yeah wolf wanted to be batman ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he shared.