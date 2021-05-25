Chris Hemsworth Teases He's 'Lucky' to Have Other Kids After Son Says He Wants to Be Superman

Chris Hemsworth's Thor character is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Superman is from rival DC Comics

By Georgia Slater
May 25, 2021 12:09 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth has some superhero competition.

On Monday, the actor, 37, shared that one of his 7-year-old twin sons recently said that he wants to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed the hilarious story on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of him holding son Sasha or Tristan's hand. In the photo, Hemsworth's son sports a red cape while the actor flaunts his toned arms.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Shares New Way He 'Finally' Found to 'Exhaust My Kids' — by Herding Some Sheep!

Many of Hemsworth's superhero pals teased the actor for his son's response.

Deadpool's Josh Brolin replied, "Hahahaha," while Ryan Reynolds added, "❤️😂❤️"

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot also dropped a laughing emoji.

Aquaman's Jason Momoa shared that he had a similar experience with his own 12-year-old son Wolf. "😂😂😂😂😂😂yeah wolf wanted to be batman ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he shared.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo Talk Bringing Their Kids On 'Thor' Set: 'It Was A Family Affair!'

In April, Hemsworth, who also shares daughter India Rose, 9, with wife Elsa Pataky, posted an adorable video of himself and one of his boys sparring together.In the video, the youngster (dressed in a Thor outfit with matching cape) throws a series of punches at his dad's open palms, as the two swivel to match each other's moves.The footage was seemingly taken on the set of the actor's upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, as Pataky also shared a snapshot of Hemsworth and their son in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and Hemsworth's stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton."My A Team!" Pataky, 44, wrote in English and Spanish to accompany the post — on which Hemsworth's costar Natalie Portman commented several red heart emojis.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com