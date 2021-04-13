Thor Jr.! Chris Hemsworth's Son, 7, Shows Off His Fighting Skills: 'Next Heavy Weight Champion'

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky also shared a photo including her husband and their son, writing, "My A Team!"

The God of Thunder's heir is hard at work!

Chris Hemsworth — who's dad to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, as well as daughter India Rose, 9 next month — shared an adorable video of himself and one of his boys sparring together Monday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, the youngster (dressed in a Thor outfit with matching cape, of course) throws a series of punches at his dad's open palms, as the two swivel to match each other's moves.

The footage was seemingly taken on the set of the 37-year-old actor's upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, as wife Elsa Pataky also shared a snapshot of Hemsworth and their son in front of a trailer alongside fitness trainer Luke Zocchi and Hemsworth's stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton.

"My A Team!" Pataky, 44, wrote in English and Spanish to accompany the post — on which Hemsworth's costar Natalie Portman commented several red heart emojis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hemsworth's kids aren't new to the world of Thor sets. In November 2017, the Australian actor shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of him and one of his kids on the set of Thor: Ragnarok, the latest film in the series.

"The passing of the torch," Hemsworth captioned the picture on Instagram of his long-haired alter ego holding hands with the little one, who was dressed in a stars-and-stripes cape.

The previous month, Hemsworth told PEOPLE his "chaotic" kids bring a lot of energy to set, as they're "very physical and active."

"They come to set occasionally and sort of hand-brake whatever production was occurring at the time," he joked, smiling.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Talk Bringing Their Kids on Thor Set: "It Was A Family Affair!"

As for Hemsworth's training sessions for the film, Portman — who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films and Avengers: Endgame, and is reprising her role in Thor: Love and Thunder — told Jimmy Kimmel back in December that they were definitely paying off.

"I'm so unversed in what muscles do and how they get like that," the actress said, reacting to a shirtless snap Hemsworth had shared on Instagram in which the buff actor was working hard to flip over a massive tire.

The Oscar winner, 39, went on to say that her Marvel costar "is looking good" — and also admitted that "it's a lot of pressure" to take over Thor from Hemsworth in the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed film.