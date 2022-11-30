Watch Chris Hemsworth and His Son Skateboard Through 'Palm Tree Barrels' in Impressive Video

Chris Hemsworth and his boys didn't let poor surfing conditions ruin their afternoon of fun.

The Thor star, 39, shared an impressive video of him and one of his 8-year-old twin sons skateboarding on Tuesday when they needed a new activity as the "surf went flat" and they couldn't head to the beach.

In the clip, Hemsworth and his son duck as they skate under a "palm tree barrel" and high-five as they continue down a path.

"Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," Hemsworth captioned the video.

The actor, who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, plus daughter India, 10, with wife Elsa Pataky, has previously shown off his sons' surfing skills, recently celebrating one of his boys on Instagram for tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

The Marvel actor also thanked Surf Lakes, a wave park in Australia, for "another epic day."

Professional surfers Dean Morrison and Yadin Nicol gave Hemsworth's son their seal of approval in the post's comment section.

"Nothing better then hearing the stoke after that wave 💪🏾🔥😉," Morrison shared while Nicol added, "Whaaaat!? That was epic 🙌."