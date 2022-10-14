All aboard the S.S. Bathtub!

On Thursday, Chris Hemsworth shared a hilarious set of photos on Instagram of him in an outdoor bathtub with his twin sons, teasing that the 8-year-olds were "slightly disappointed" by the experience as they wanted to go on a boat trip.

"Kids wanted to go on a boat trip. This is the best we could do. They might have been slightly disappointed," he captioned the snaps.

In the pictures, Hemsworth, 39, flexes his arm muscles and shows off his toned abs as he sits in the copper tub with sons Sasha and Tristan, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

The twin boys look up at their dad as he makes a funny face and shaka signs with his hands.

The Thor star, who is also dad to daughter India, 10, recently celebrated one of his twin sons on Instagram for tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock

The Marvel actor also thanked Surf Lakes, a wave park in Australia, for "another epic day."

Professional surfers Dean Morrison and Yadin Nicol gave Hemsworth's son their seal of approval in the post's comment section.

"Nothing better then hearing the stoke after that wave 💪🏾🔥😉," Morrison shared while Nicol added, "Whaaaat!? That was epic 🙌"