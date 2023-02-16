Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Photo of Himself Surfing with His 8-Year-Old Son: 'Best Memories'

Chris Hemsworth is passing on his beloved family tradition of surfing.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star, 39, shared a series of photos on Instagram Tuesday, including one of himself with one of his 8-year-old twin sons on a surfboard in the ocean.

"Sport has always been an essential part of my life," Hemsworth began the caption of his post, which also featured other sporty shots and videos. "I've played and watched so many types over the years. But the one that I've always loved the most is surfing."

"Growing up, my dad would pack my brothers and me in the Kombi van to take the hour-and-a-half ride to the beach to surf. Surfing gave me an active lifestyle, but most importantly, it gave me the best memories with my family," the father-of-three continued.

He added: "Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean."

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Hemsworth — who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, and a daughter India, 10, with his wife of 13 years, Elsa Pataky — then went on to promote the Centr fitness platform that he launched, which has helped "over 6000 kids access sports that THEY love."

"We want to give every kid a chance to experience the benefits of sport," he continued.

"We're just getting started," Hemsworth then added, also noting that the brand's overall goal is to help kids "build healthy daily habits."

Chris Hemsworth/instagram

Last month, the Hemsworth clan enjoyed an outdoor adventure together when they went on a family trip to Kenya.

"One of the most memorable trips to Kenya my family and I have ever had," Hemsworth captioned a variety of pictures of his brood interacting with wild animals.

That same month, the Marvel star shared another glimpse of his adventurous outdoor practices as he attempted to meditate underwater — but hilariously got interrupted by one of his sons swimming into the frame.

"Don't let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂," Hemsworth wrote alongside the video.

The impressive clip even caught the attention of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who left a funny comment on the post. "My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾," he wrote, adding to the athletic dad: "Looking great brotha."