Chris Hemsworth Shares Son's Sweet Creative Writing Project: 'My Special Friend Is Dad'
The Marvel star shares 6-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, as well as 8-year-old daughter India, with wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth's son Tristan is a young author in the making — and his latest piece was dedicated to his super hero dad.
The Thor star, 37, shared a photo of his son's latest creative writing project on Instagram Wednesday.
"My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy," the 6-year-old wrote. His teacher had added an approving mark, writing, "well done Tristan."
Hemsworth rewrote the note in the Instagram post's caption, adding, "❤️😭"
The Marvel star shares Tristan, his twin Sasha, and daughter India, 8, with wife Elsa Pataky.
The couple celebrated 10 years together in December, both sharing throwback photos on Instagram.
"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘😘" Hemsworth wrote in a sweet tribute to his wife.
"Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" Pataky, 44, wrote in her own post.
"Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth"