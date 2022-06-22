The Australian actor and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin boys and a daughter

Chris Hemsworth Shares His 'Dad Superpower,' Reveals His Thor Hammer Ended Up in His Kids' Toybox

Chris Hemsworth is a superhero on and off-screen, especially to his kids.

The Australian actor, 38, reflected on his role as Thor in a recent sitdown with Extra. In the 11 years that he's been playing the character, Hemsworth's life has undergone many changes, like welcoming his three children with wife, Elsa Pataky.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple, who tied the knot in late 2010, are parents to twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8, and daughter India, 10. When asked about his dad superpower with his kids, Hemsworth said takes pride in being "fun."

"I think I'm creative. They're all very active kids with big, vivid imaginations and so am I," he continued. "We get outside and explore and play whatever we want. It's what it's about."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chris Hemsworth Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Hemsworth talked about where the iconic Thor hammer lives in his home. "It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he joked. "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."

In March, Hemsworth and Pataky shared an adorable throwback shot on Instagram of his twin boys dressed as his Marvel character — hammer and all — in honor of their 8th birthday.

"If your [sic] asking if they're allowed to wear any other superhero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉," he cheekily captioned the photo.

Last year, the actor shared that one of his sons said that he wants to be a superhero when he grows up — but someone other than Thor.

Chris Hemsworth sons Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram. Inset: Ryan Pierse/Getty

Hemsworth revealed the hilarious story on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of him holding son Sasha or Tristan's hand. In the photo, Hemsworth's son sports a red cape while the actor flaunts his toned arms.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up' 'Dad I wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids," Hemsworth quipped.

Pataky recently told PEOPLE that Hemsworth's hard work on his films inspired her to take on her role in the Netflix thriller Interceptor and show her kids what she's capable of.