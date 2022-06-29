"It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it," the actor said of his kids appearing in the upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Two of His Three Kids Have Cameos in New Thor Movie: 'They Loved It'

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Chris Hemsworth's little ones are entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In a new interview with entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy, the actor, 38, revealed that two of his three kids appear in the upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder, the latest installment in the Marvel Thor series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star, who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India, 10, with Elsa Pataky, shared that one of his twin boys, as well as his daughter, make cameos in the film. He noted that his son plays a young version of Thor while India "plays the character of Love."

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," said Hemsworth.

The Australian actor also noted that costars Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's kids appear in the film as well as director Taika Waititi's children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had," added Hemsworth. "They loved it, they had a great time."

On Monday, the Marvel star and Pataky walked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder with their twin boys.

Hemsworth wore a black tux with a black t-shirt for the event while Pataky looked radiant in a black evening gown with a plunging neckline and cutouts. The boys looked dapper in black tuxedos with black and white sneakers. The couple's daughter seemingly did not attend.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) | Credit: Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

In a recent sitdown with Extra, the actor talked about his dad superpower: being "fun."

"I think I'm creative. They're all very active kids with big, vivid imaginations and so am I," he said. "We get outside and explore and play whatever we want. It's what it's about."

He also joked about how the iconic Thor hammer makes its way around his home. "It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he shared. "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."