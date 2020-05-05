Chris Hemsworth Reveals Leaving His Family for Work Gets 'Harder and Harder' Each Time

"They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before," father of three Chris Hemsworth tells GQ Australia

Chris Hemsworth's No. 1 priority is making sure he's a present father for his three children.

Sitting down for the May/June cover issue of GQ Australia, the 36-year-old opened up about his journey to becoming an actor, and how his own childhood and family's circumstances motivated him to make it big.

"We had grown up with very little money," he says. "My parents struggled with bills and financial pressures and I thought if I'm an actor, I can get us out of it, I can take care of my family."

While it wasn't an easy road to success, Hemsworth ultimately reached his goal, becoming the world's second-highest-paid actor in 2019. Now, he plans to focus on being more present for his three young children: twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6, and daughter India Rose, 8 this month, whom he shares with wife Elsa Pataky.

"Every job I'd take, every time I'd go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder," he tells GQ Australia of leaving his family for work.

"For a little while you don't think the kids notice and then you realize they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I'm proud of, but that can also wait," he adds. "Now what's more important is my kids are at an age I don't want to miss. And I'd hate to look back in 20 years and go, 'Right, let's get to work as a parent' and I've missed it all."

The Extraction star is currently social distancing with his family of five at their home in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, taking on homeschooling like many parents around the world — which he describes as "a feat in itself," as his kids are "better students than [he is] a teacher."

And while Hemsworth may have earned the clout of being one of the most revered actors in Hollywood, he tells GQ that his kids help keep him humble.

"I get a kick out of it when they actually enjoy my movies. But there's also an equal share of eye-rolls — I couldn't be less cool in their eyes," he admits. "It's nature's way of telling me the truth. You can fall into a false sense of self-importance on a film set, where you feel you're special, so it's good to remind yourself that it's not the case. And kids certainly drive that home."

Back in June 2019, the father of three announced he would be taking a break from acting for the rest of the year to focus on his family after back-to-back blockbusters: the Men in Black reboot and Avengers: Endgame.

"This year I probably won't shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids," Hemsworth told Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph. "They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home."

He added, "If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies]."

Hemsworth later extended that break while speaking to the Australian morning show Sunrise in December, saying he was going to take "six to eight months" off: "I realized that for so long I'd been sort of looking to the future and chasing what next ... and then it hit me that, well, this is it. The thing that I've worked for and dreamt of doing, and I've just got to enjoy this moment."