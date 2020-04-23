Chris Hemsworth Says He's 'Failing Miserably' at Homeschooling His Three Children: 'I'm Trying'

Chris Hemsworth won't be picking up a career as a teacher anytime soon.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Avenger and father of three opened up about having his children out of school due to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like many parents around the world, Hemsworth now finds himself in the position of homeschooling his three youngsters — daughter India Rose, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6 — with wife Elsa Pataky.

Talking to host Jimmy Kimmel, the actor joked that his children's online classes typically just consist of the trio ending up on YouTube.

"I’m trying but I'm failing miserably," Hemsworth said of his attempt to teach his children. "It's sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery, and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel Live

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth's Wife Accidentally Ordered Too Much Toilet Paper: 'We Can Bootleg This Stuff'

The actor went on, telling Kimmel of how many of the subjects have changed since he was in school, making them more difficult for the parent to teach.

"Also, everything has changed since I was in school," he said. "I was talking to the teacher about it and adding, subtracting, so on, it's not quite as straightforward now. There's all these new tricks, and so on, which I don't understand. So good luck me teaching my kids."

Hemsworth then joked that he's "relaxed into the idea that they're gonna come out of this quarantine with an IQ a little under par and a little behind."

Image zoom Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The Australian actor also let Kimmel in on a little secret — how he sometimes manages to escape his homeschooling duties.

"I actually really like mowing the lawn," he said. "I got this ride-on mower a few months back and there's something quite therapeutic about it. And it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids 24/7 or teach kids."

"It's usually around school time that the lawns need to be mowed conveniently," he added, teasing. " 'Honey, that lawn's growing, It's a jungle out there. I gotta get to it, sorry.' "

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Says It's 'Refreshing' to Live in Australia: 'You Lose Perspective' in Hollywood

Hemsworth as his family currently reside in his home country in Byron Bay, after he and Pataky made the decision to relocate their family from Los Angeles in 2015.

The actor recently told The Sunday Telegraph that life in Hollywood had gotten too overwhelming for the family, and that the move has been "hugely refreshing."

"When you're suffocated by the work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective," Hemsworth said.

"There's not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that's hugely refreshing," the actor added. "It's great for my kids and my wife."