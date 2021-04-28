Chris Hemsworth shares twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 7, plus daughter India Rose, 9 next month, with wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth Shares New Way He 'Finally' Found to 'Exhaust My Kids' — by Herding Some Sheep!

Chris Hemsworth has a piece of parenting advice: invest in sheep!

The Thor actor, 37, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing the new way he keeps his children active — and ensures they use up all their high energy. Hemsworth, who shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India Rose, 9 next month, with wife Elsa Pataky, took the kids to help herd some sheep.

"Finally found a way to exhaust my kids #classicsheepdog," the dad wrote in the caption alongside the footage, which showed one of his little ones running at a flock of sheep to get them moving.

Hemsworth yelled "Yeah, buddy!" as he watched the excited child chase the animals.

In February, Hemsworth shared the creative writing project that his son Tristan wrote, which was dedicated to his superhero dad. "My special friend is dad, together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy," the then-6-year-old wrote. His teacher had added an approving mark, writing, "Well done Tristan."

Hemsworth rewrote the note in the Instagram post's caption, adding, "❤️😭"