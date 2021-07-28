Watch Chris Hemsworth Demonstrate the 'Ultimate Workout' Alongside 9-Year-Old Daughter India

Chris Hemsworth joked that the sweet moment is all part of his and wife Elsa Pataky's "ultimate family workout" with their three kids

Chris Hemsworth is staying fit while helping his kids.

The 37-year-old Thor actor shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showcasing the "ultimate family workout" he devised with wife Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 7, and daughter India Rose, 9. The routine involves assisting their little ones by running beside them while they skateboard or ride a horse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout. All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential," Hemsworth captioned the post.

In the first clip, the dad runs beside India while holding her hand as she practices skateboarding on a hilly course. Pataky, in the other video, leads a small horse through a grassy field as one of the kids ride along.

Ryan Reynolds, who shares three daughters with Blake Lively, wrote in the comment section, "I know this workout! ❤️"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hemsworth and Pataky wed in December 2010 after meeting that same year. They had their first child, daughter India, in May 2012, while twin boys Sasha and Tristan were born two years later in March 2014.

They celebrated 10 years together in December, both sharing throwback photos on Instagram.

"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more! 😘😘❤️❤️😘😘" he wrote in his sweet tribute.