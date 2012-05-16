Spotted: Chris Hemsworth Steps Out with His Lovely Ladies

Married since 2010, Hemsworth, 28, and Pataky, 35, look as happy as proud new parents can be as they made their way through London's Notting Hill neighborhood.

The Avengers may be blowing up the box office but Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the action-packed superhero film, is likely more interested in baby rattles than any magical hammer.

The actor and wife Elsa Pataky, who welcomed a baby girl last Friday, stepped out with daughter India Rose on Wednesday.

