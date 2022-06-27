Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Step Out with Twin Sons, 8, at Thor: Love and Thunder Premiere
Chris Hemsworth made the Thor: Love & Thunder premiere a family affair.
On Monday, the Marvel star and wife Elsa Pataky walked the red carpet at the Sydney premiere of the latest installment in the Thor series. The outing was extra special as the couple was joined by twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.
Hemsworth wore a black tux with a black t-shirt for the event while Pataky looked radiant in a black evening gown with a plunging neckline and cutouts. The boys looked dapper in black tuxedos with black and white sneakers. The couple's 10-year-old daughter, India, seemingly did not attend.
Also celebrating the special occasion was Chris' brother, Luke Hemsworth. Luke attended with wife Samantha and three of their four children.
In a recent sitdown with Extra, Chris talked about his dad superpower: being "fun."
"I think I'm creative. They're all very active kids with big, vivid imaginations and so am I," he said. "We get outside and explore and play whatever we want. It's what it's about."
He also joked about how the iconic Thor hammer makes its way around his home. "It kind of varies in its location from the toy box to the mantlepiece," he shared. "It quickly gets taken off there and ends up in the bathroom."
In March, Hemsworth and Pataky shared an adorable throwback shot on Instagram of his twin boys dressed as his Marvel character — hammer and all — in honor of their 8th birthday.
"If your [sic] asking if they're allowed to wear any other superhero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉," he cheekily captioned the photo.