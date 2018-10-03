Chris Hemsworth Says He Doesn't Want His 'Kids to Feel Like They're Privileged' Due to His Wealth

As much as fans picture him as the superhero and Asgardian god of thunder Thor, Chris Hemsworth wants his kids to see him as super dad.

After blockbusters such as the Avengers franchise and Snow White and the Huntsman series, the actor, 35, reveals having children has affected his career and how he views money.

“I feel gross about it,” the Bad Times at the El Royale star tells GQ Australia about his wealth, who earnt$31.5 million last year which landed him at No. 11 on the 2017 Forbes list of highest paid actors.

His fame and success in Hollywood is a far cry from his upbringing in Melbourne and in the Australian Outback with brothers Liam and Luke.

“I remember saving up for a surfboard when I was younger. The surfboard was 600 bucks and I saved up for a whole year with Dad’s help. I didn’t even want to surf on it for fear of damaging it. It taught me so many lessons about appreciation and working hard for something,” Hemsworth recalls.

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

His own childhood experiences of reaping the rewards of hard work are what motivates his and wife Elsa Pataky‘s parenting of 4-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha as well as 6-year-old daughter India.

“When I think about my kids, I don’t want them to miss that joy. Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things,” Hemsworth says.

“I don’t want them to feel like they’re privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they’re special, that scares me because we grew up with no money.”

RELATED: Elsa Pataky on Dealing with Husband Chris Hemsworth’s Early Fame: ‘It Was Sometimes Difficult’

While he’s booked a headlining role in the forthcoming Men in Black spinoff and is contemplating whether to star in more Thor movies, Hemsworth admits that he’s reached the point in his life where family comes above all else.

“There are times when I’ve thought, ‘Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.’ There’s definitely a couple of films I could’ve put way more energy into but I was like, ‘No, I’d rather be with my kids,’ ” he says.

Also in the GQ interview, Hemsworth gushes about his twin boys’ differing personalities.

“I don’t get how I can teach them the same thing but they be so different?” the father of three says. “Tristan is so athletic but there’s not an aggressive bone in his body. He’s the most emotional one. Whereas Sasha is like a little gangster.”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth’s Kids and Wife Speak Spanish — but He Doesn’t — Leading to Hilarious Fights

But Hemsworth says his twins have already learned the importance of having each others’ backs.

“The other day, we were in the park and something happened with Tristan and another kid. He comes over in tears. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong?’ but he didn’t want to tell me,” he shares. “Sasha’s like, ‘Tristan, what happened?’ They’re four, by the way. ‘Another kid pushed me.’ Sasha goes over to this older kid, taps him on the shoulder and says, ‘Why’d you push my brother?’ I’m stood there thinking, I should step in, but this is awesome.”

Bad Times at the El Royale will hit theaters Oct. 12.