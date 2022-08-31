Chris Hemsworth Celebrates as His Son, 8, Gets His First Barrel Wave While Out Surfing Together

Chris Hemsworth pointed out his son’s accomplishment on Instagram, writing, “Something he and I are gonna remember forever!”

By
Published on August 31, 2022 08:04 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock (13008163o) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia Movie Premier, Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022
Photo: Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth is one proud papa!

On Wednesday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 39, celebrated one of his 8-year-old sons tube riding — or riding inside the barrel of a breaking wave — for the first time on Instagram. He shares twins Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky, though he did not name which of the boys scored the surfing accomplishment.

The post included a short clip of his son in action and a stunning black-and-white photo of the epic experience.

"My 8 year olds first ever tube! something he and I are gonna remember forever," he captioned the post. "Amazing to see him attack it again and again and finally it all line up!"

The Marvel actor also thanked Surf Lakes, a wave park in Australia, for "another epic day."

Professional surfers Dean Morrison and Yadin Nicol gave Hemsworth's son their seal of approval in the post's comment section.

"Nothing better then hearing the stoke after that wave 💪🏾🔥😉," Morrison shared while Nicol added, "Whaaaat!? That was epic 🙌"

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Reveal Their Kids Helped Create Thor 4's "Cool" Monsters

The surfing adventure was the latest in a fun-filled week for the Hemsworth family. He and Pataky also share 10-year-old daughter India.

On Tuesday, the Rush star shared videos and a photo on Instagram of his children riding dirt bikes.

"Taught the kids to ride a couple years ago then they started lapping me so I got delegated to camera man," he posted. "So fun watching them honing their skills and having a hell of a time. Froth levels were at an all time high!"

Earlier this month, Hemsworth also took his sons on a camping adventure and shared several photos from the trip on social media.

"Epic camping trip with my boys," he shared at the time. "Surfing, fishing, roasting marshmallows and wrestling kangaroos. Ain't nothing like it!"

