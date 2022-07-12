Chris Hemsworth Calls Daughter India Rose His 'Favorite Superhero' in Adorable Photos from Thor Set

Hemsworth is a dad to three children – daughter India Rose, 10, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 8 – whom he shares with his wife, Elsa Pataky

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Chris Hemsworth is one proud papa!

In an adorable set of pictures shared on Instagram Monday, the Thor: Love and Thunder star, 38, lovingly referred to his eldest child, daughter India Rose, as his "favorite superhero."

The actor posted two photos: the first, a throwback picture of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he's in full costume – complete with his character's hammer, which is almost as big as India at the time

The second photo shows a more recent snap of the father-daughter duo on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder – the latest iteration of the Thor franchise – in which the actor can be seen cradling his daughter in his arms during what appears to be a moment of downtime in between filming.

Chris is also dad to two other children: 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He shares all three children with his wife, Elsa Pataky, whom he married in 2010.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," said Hemsworth last month.

Hemsworth previously opened up about raising his three children in 2017, telling PEOPLE he didn't want his kids "to feel like they're privileged" because of their dad's wealth.

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," the actor said at the time.

"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes," he added of his own upbringing. "They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."