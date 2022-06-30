Since tying the knot in 2010, the couple has welcomed three children together

Everything to Know About Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Kids

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their children Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are a Hollywood power couple, but their biggest role is being parents.

Since tying the knot in 2010, the couple has welcomed three children together: daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.

While Hemsworth and Pataky are in the spotlight for their respective careers, they have been candid about wanting to give their kids a fairly normal upbringing.

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," the Marvel actor previously told PEOPLE about raising his three children.

"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes," he said of his own upbringing. "They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."

As a father, Hemsworth hopes to instill those same values in his kids. "Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy. You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain."

Learn more about Hemsworth and Pataky's children ahead.

India Rose Hemsworth

Hemsworth and Pataky's eldest child and only daughter, India Rose, was born on May 11, 2012.

Hemsworth and Pataky's eldest child and only daughter, India Rose, was born on May 11, 2012. In an interview with USA Today, the actor said they chose their daughter's moniker out of their mutual love for the country of the same name, as well as their affinity for the name itself.

"It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India," Hemsworth later told E! News. "We sorta went, 'Oh well, whether it's a boy or girl that will decide.' It just seemed to fit."

In Hemsworth's upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder, India makes a special appearance as the character of Love. "It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," Hemsworth told entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy about his kids' roles in the film.

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had," added Hemsworth.

Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth

Hemsworth and Pataky welcomed twins Sasha and Tristan on March 18, 2014.

Hemsworth and Pataky welcomed twins Sasha and Tristan on March 18, 2014.

"You are home! Tristan and Sasha came to this world on [Tuesday,] March 18 just after [the] full moon. Complete happiness," Pataky wrote on her Instagram following the birth of her sons.

"If your asking if they're allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉" Hemsworth teased in the caption.