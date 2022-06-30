Everything to Know About Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Kids
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are a Hollywood power couple, but their biggest role is being parents.
Since tying the knot in 2010, the couple has welcomed three children together: daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth.
Over the years, Hemsworth and Pataky have given numerous sweet glimpses of their family, from tributes on social media to red carpet appearances — the Marvel actor even shares the screen with two of his children in the upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder!
While Hemsworth and Pataky are in the spotlight for their respective careers, they have been candid about wanting to give their kids a fairly normal upbringing.
"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," the Marvel actor previously told PEOPLE about raising his three children.
"I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes," he said of his own upbringing. "They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."
As a father, Hemsworth hopes to instill those same values in his kids. "Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy. You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain."
Learn more about Hemsworth and Pataky's children ahead.
India Rose Hemsworth
Hemsworth and Pataky's eldest child and only daughter, India Rose, was born on May 11, 2012. In an interview with USA Today, the actor said they chose their daughter's moniker out of their mutual love for the country of the same name, as well as their affinity for the name itself.
"It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India," Hemsworth later told E! News. "We sorta went, 'Oh well, whether it's a boy or girl that will decide.' It just seemed to fit."
In Hemsworth's upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder, India makes a special appearance as the character of Love. "It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," Hemsworth told entertainment reporter Kevin McCarthy about his kids' roles in the film.
"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had," added Hemsworth.
Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth
Hemsworth and Pataky welcomed twins Sasha and Tristan on March 18, 2014.
"You are home! Tristan and Sasha came to this world on [Tuesday,] March 18 just after [the] full moon. Complete happiness," Pataky wrote on her Instagram following the birth of her sons.
Like their father, who plays the God of Thunder in the MCU, the twins clearly have a love for superheroes. In honor of Sasha and Tristan's 8th birthday in March 2022, Hemsworth posted an adorable photo of the twins dressed up as mini Thors — hammer and all.
"If your asking if they're allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no 😘🎉" Hemsworth teased in the caption.
In fact, one of the twins actually plays a younger version of Thor in Thor: Love & Thunder. Both of the twins were also in attendance at the film's premiere in Sydney, Australia on June 27 as they held their dad's hand on the red carpet.