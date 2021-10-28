Jamie Lee Curtis Lends a Hand in Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst's Halloween-Themed Sex Reveal

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst are expecting their first baby together in February

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst are having a girl!

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the couple opened up about their Halloween-themed sex reveal with friends and family — including the virtual (and spooky!) cameo from Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis and villain Michael Myers.

Curtis — holding a jack-o'-lantern and sitting in the middle of a makeshift cemetery — kicks off the sex reveal video by expressing how "excited" she is to have been asked to share the exciting news.

"I am very excited that you're going to watch Halloween Kills tonight," Curtis says, referring to her recent film, which is the twelfth installment of the Halloween franchise. "But we're not just here for Halloween Kills. We're here for another wonderful purpose and I've been asked to the person lucky enough to tell you what the gender of this little tiny baby is and I'm so excited and we're going to do it."

She continues: "You know what, I'm not going to do it by myself. I've got a partner in many crimes. I'm going to ask him to help, okay?"

Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick Exclusive Gender Reveal Photos Credit:

"Hey, Michael, come on," Curtis says, calling out the famed (and terrifying) Michael Myers.

"It's a ... ," says Curtis, as Myers pulls a tiny pumpkin with "GIRL" written across.

Hardwick and Hearst, who tied the knot in 2016, created a spook-tacular event with the help of Wonder Tent Parties and Wolk Morais designers that included an outdoor movie theater, a screening of Halloween Kills, movie snacks and a custom cake created by Delicious Arts Theater.

Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick Exclusive Gender Reveal Photos

Credit: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

"Lydia's birthday was in September but we decided to lay low and just have a sweet, intimate celebration with just the two of us," Hardwick, 49, says. "We were really missing getting together with our friends, though, so we figured we could have an 'Unbirthday Party' for her the next month during Spooky Season where we'd set up a screen outside with some cushy seats and watch the new Halloween film (we're both really big horror fans)."

"Initially, we were just going to quickly announce the baby's gender right before the film but when all was said and done, the reveal ended up headlining the party and I don't think the 'unbirthday' part ever came up once," he continues.

"All in all, it was an incredible night: catching up with friends we love — some of whom we hadn't seen in person in two years — sharing the news of our daughter in a way we'll always cherish, eating cake, and watching Halloween Kills under a beautifully crisp, starry-filled October sky."

Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick Exclusive Gender Reveal Photos

Credit: Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Guests included Patty Hearst, Chris's mom, Amanda Hearst and her husband Joachim Ronning, Michelle Trachtenberg, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Seth Green, Ryan Hurst, Efren Ramirez, Wil Wheaton and more.

"I absolutely love being pregnant," says Hearst, 37. "I have been extremely fortunate to have an 'easy' pregnancy. I have felt really wonderful this whole time and have been lucky enough to be able to continue filming and work on getting the nursery together."