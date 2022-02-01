Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst Welcome First Baby, Daughter Dimity: 'Over the Moon with Love'

Welcome to the world, baby Dimity!

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst welcomed their first baby, daughter Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick, on Saturday, Jan. 29, the couple announced on Instagram.

"New human alert!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick HAS ARRIVED TODAY❤️❤️❤️❤️," the comedian, 50, wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple with their daughter. "Lyds loved this picture so much she requested I post it to let everyone know that she and baby are doing great!"

"The experience of watching Lydia go through pregnancy and give birth to our sweet little peanut was humbling and inspiring. She is an absolute warrior and I am grateful, blessed, and honored! The first moment seeing and hearing our child after all this time is indelibly imprinted onto my soul. Holy crap this whole process is amazing!" he continued.

Hardwick shared that baby Dimity's delivery was originally scheduled for Feb. 9 but doctors "took her out a wee bit early at just over 37 weeks" as the "baby's development had plateaued, the placenta had hardened, her fluid reserves were low, and she was breech."

"Lyds is happy, Dimity is perfect and I am over the moon with love for the both of them. 👶🏻✨🥳," he concluded the heartfelt post.

Sharing the same photo to her page, Hearst, 37, wrote, "It feels like only yesterday we learned we were pregnant, and now she's here! Becoming a parent changes you, and some of the starkest differences are also the most intimate ones - the emotional changes. Your life instantly transforms. Priorities change. You change. I feel so blessed and am incredibly grateful."

"Life has given us you, Dimity. We will love you forever. 💗♥️Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick 01/29/2022♥️," she added.

Hearst and Hardwick, who tied the knot in 2016, first announced their happy pregnancy news in August.

In October, speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, the couple opened up about their Halloween-themed sex reveal with friends and family — including the virtual (and spooky!) cameo from Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis and villain Michael Myers.

"Lydia's birthday was in September but we decided to lay low and just have a sweet, intimate celebration with just the two of us," Hardwick said. "We were really missing getting together with our friends, though, so we figured we could have an 'Unbirthday Party' for her the next month during Spooky Season where we'd set up a screen outside with some cushy seats and watch the new Halloween film (we're both really big horror fans)."