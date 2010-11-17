Chris Daughtry Welcomes Twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James

The rocker and wife Deanna welcomed fraternal twins on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, he announced via his Web site. Daughter Adalynn Rose arrived at 11:06 a.m. weighing 6 lbs, 5 oz., while son Noah James followed at 11:25 a.m. weighing in at 5 lbs, 5 oz.

Image zoom



Courtesy RCA Music Group

It’s double trouble for Chris Daughtry.

“Our family is overwhelmed with joy by these two precious gifts from God,” Daughtry, 30, said. “The babies are both healthy and resting. Thanks to everyone for their love and prayers.”

The newborns — carried by a gestational surrogate — will join elder siblings Hannah and Griffin at home.