Chris Cuomo and Daughters Sing, Dance in TikTok Video amid His and Wife's Coronavirus Diagnoses

Chris Cuomo is enjoying some quality time with his family as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CNN host — who, along with his wife Cristina, was recently diagnosed with the virus — starred alongside his daughters Carolina, 11, and Bella, 17, in a recent video posted to the teenager’s TikTok account.

In the clip, Carolina sits on Bella’s lap as the latter leads her sister in a rendition of ABBA’s “Angeleyes,” with Chris, 49, jumping in jubilantly from the background on some of the lyrics.

“Not bad for not practicing,” Bella captioned the footage in part.

RELATED: Chris Cuomo Shares Chest X-Rays as He Battles Coronavirus: “You Have to Fight to Keep It Out”

The fun video comes less than a week after Chris shared on Cuomo Prime Time in a virtual interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that Cristina had also contracted the highly contagious illness, more than two weeks after he tested positive.

“Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart,” Chris said of his wife of almost two decades, with whom he also shares son Mario, 14. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

The news anchor went on to say that Cristina was “not upset” about catching the virus, explaining that she’s the type of person who “takes everything in stride.”

“She lost her sense of smell and taste,” he added of her symptoms. “Anecdotally, the cases I hear that are more mild tend to have that.”

Since Chris was still quarantined in the basement of their home as of this past Thursday after being diagnosed with coronavirus himself, Cristina told her Instagram followers that her children have had to step up to take care of the household while both parents are sick.

“Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight — Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, stepped up cleaning, doing laundry, cooking for her siblings and getting them situated with google classroom, and caregiving her mother and father. Mario, her assistant,” she shared alongside a photo of her kissing her daughter. “So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again.”

Cristina, who founded wellness website The Purist, added that she’s “committed to this naturopathic route more than ever” in her fight against COVID-19. “Support the immune system, not suppress it. Pooling anecdotal evidence and sharing methods for recovery are important. Why? Communication is all we’ve got right now,” she wrote. “Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle.”

