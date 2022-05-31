Grey's Anatomy's Chris Carmack and Wife Erin Slaver Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Cielle Estee

Chris Carmack is a girl dad of two!

The actor, 41, and wife Erin Slaver welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Cielle Estee Carmack, on Tuesday, May 10, they announced last week. The couple is also parents to 5-year-old daughter Kai.

According to the couple's joint Instagram post announcing their daughter's arrival, baby Cielle arrived two weeks early, calling her the "best surprise we could've ever imagined."

"We had a baby!" writes the couple. "Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that's exactly what she is to us!"

The post also included sweet photos of the newborn lying down with a small pink bow on her head as well as a few shots of Carmack and Slaver cradling their little girl.

Carmack, who is best known for playing the character Dr. Atticus Lincoln on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy, and Slaver first announced in March that they were expecting another baby in a joint Instagram post.

"How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! 🪅 🎈 🎊 We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise 🎉 🌺 ✨) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!" wrote the couple.

The fiesta-themed baby celebration included an epic sombrero cake decorated with mini chili peppers, cacti and maracas.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kai, in August 2020.

"In my life, I never imagined I'd experience something so beautiful," Slaver wrote in a post announcing her daughter's arrival.

"I couldn't have made it through naturally without @britteanderson and @realcarmack by my side. We are completely in love with our 2 day old, sweet baby girl."