Grey's Anatomy Actor Chris Carmack Expecting Second Baby Girl with Wife Erin Slaver
Chris Carmack is going to be a girl dad of two!
The actor, 41, and wife Erin Slaver are expecting their second baby together, another daughter, in May, the couple announced on Sunday. They are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Kai.
Carmack, who is best known for playing the character Dr. Atticus Lincoln on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy, and Slaver shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post featuring photos from a celebration for their baby on the way.
"How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA course! 🪅 🎈 🎊 We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise 🎉 🌺 ✨) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!" writes the couple.
The fiesta-themed celebration included an epic sombrero cake decorated with mini chili peppers, cacti and maracas.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kai, in August 2020.
"In my life, I never imagined I'd experience something so beautiful," Slaver wrote in a post announcing her daughter's arrival.
"I couldn't have made it through naturally without @britteanderson and @realcarmack by my side. We are completely in love with our 2 day old, sweet baby girl."
Carmack and Slaver met on the set of Nashville when Slaver appeared as one of Juliette Barnes' (Hayden Panettiere) backup singers. They tied the knot in October 2018.