Chris Brown and Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris Welcome a Son: Reports

Image zoom Prince Williams/Wireimage; Ammika Harris/Instagra,

Chris Brown is now a father of two.

The singer, 30, welcomed his second child — a baby boy — with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, according to multiple outlets, including Page Six.

“11-20-2019,” Brown captioned a black-and-white image of himself looking down, presumably at his new son while sharing the assumed birth date, on Thursday.

On the same day, Harris, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” and topped her text off with a red heart emoji.

A rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the birth of his son, who joins the star’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he shares with ex Nia Guzman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ammika Harris' Instagram Story Ammika Harris/Instagram

RELATED: Chris Brown’s Ex Requests $18K Monthly Child Support As Singer Says Excess Will Spoil Daughter

Harris recently shared a since-deleted photo of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “It’s just us against the world,” leaving followers to speculate if she was pregnant.

Brown had been leaving comments such as “my baby mama” on her photos, according to Page Six.

The former couple’s baby news comes more than a year after Guzman filed a request for an increase in child support for Royalty. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, confirmed to PEOPLE that Guzman was asking for $18,336 per month and $190,000 retroactively.

Image zoom Chris Brown Leon Bennett/BET/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Brown Holds Massive Yard Sale at Los Angeles Home Bringing in Hundreds of Fans

Brown was paying $2,500 per month in child support, but the amount was increased to $5,000 at a previous hearing.

At the time, The Blast reported that Brown fired back in his own documents, claiming that “providing a 4-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest.”

The singer — who also pointed out that Guzman has previously asked for an increase in support and had been denied by the court — said in the filing that he would agree to pay $9,813 per month.