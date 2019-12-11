Chris Brown Reveals Name of Newborn Son with Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is sharing his baby boy’s name.

The singer, 30, revealed the unique moniker on Wednesday morning in the caption of a black-and-white photo, which showed Brown holding the newborn’s tiny feet.

“AEKO CATORI BROWN,” he captioned the image.

Sharing Brown’s post to her Instagram Story, the baby boy’s mother, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, wrote, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Multiple outlets, including the New York Post‘s Page Six, reported last month that Brown and Harris had welcomed their first child together.

“11-20-2019,” Brown previously captioned a black-and-white image of himself looking down, presumably at his new son, while sharing the assumed birth date.

On the same day, Harris, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” and topped her text off with a red heart emoji.

Baby Aeko joins the star’s 5½-year-old daughter Royalty, who he shares with ex Nia Guzman.

Ahead of Aeko’s birth, Harris shared a since-deleted photo of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “It’s just us against the world,” leaving followers to speculate whether she was pregnant. Brown had been leaving comments such as “my baby mama” on her photos, according to Page Six.

The former couple’s baby news comes more than a year after Guzman filed a request for an increase in child support for Royalty. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, confirmed to PEOPLE that Guzman was asking for $18,336 per month and $190,000 retroactively. Brown was paying $2,500 per month in child support, but the amount was increased to $5,000 at a previous hearing.

At the time, The Blast reported that Brown fired back in his own documents, claiming that “providing a 4-year-old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest.”

The singer — who also pointed out that Guzman has previously asked for an increase in support and had been denied by the court — said in the filing that he would agree to pay $9,813 per month.