Chris Brown Says Newborn Son Aeko 'Stole My Whole Face' as He Shares New Photos from Child's Birth

Chris Brown is sharing more photos of his baby son Aeko Catori.

Days after he posted a photo of just the newborn’s tiny feet, the singer, 30, shared a series of Instagram photos on Friday evening that showed his son’s face for the first time since his birth.

“BABY AEKO ❤️,” the new father captioned the first post, which saw the newborn fast asleep while wearing a striped onesie.

In a second post, Brown shared photos from the delivery room. The portraits included more photos of Aeko, as well as some images of Aeko’s mother, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, in the hospital after giving birth. The singer captioned the second post with a simple red heart emoji.

“Can’t help but falling in love with you,” Harris, 26, captioned more photos of Aeko in her own Instagram post.

“He just stole my whole face … AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right,” Brown captioned side-by-side comparison photos of him and his son when they were first born.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Chris Brown Reveals Name of Newborn Son with Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris

The new photos came just days after Brown revealed his son’s name on Wednesday morning in the caption of the black-and-white photo that showed him holding his newborn’s feet.

“AEKO CATORI BROWN,” he captioned the image.

Sharing Brown’s post to her Instagram Story, Harris wrote, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Image zoom Chris Brown; Ammika Harris Prince Williams/Wireimage; Ammika Harris/Instagra,

Multiple outlets, including Page Six, reported last month that Brown and Harris had welcomed their first child together.

“11-20-2019,” Brown previously captioned a black-and-white image of himself looking down, presumably at his new son, while sharing the assumed birth date. On the same day, Harris wrote on her Instagram Story, “I was in love, when I first saw you,” and topped her text off with a red heart emoji.

RELATED: Chris Brown and Ex-Girlfriend Ammika Harris Welcome a Son: Reports

Baby Aeko joins the star’s 5½-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he shares with ex Nia Guzman.

Ahead of Aeko’s birth, Harris shared a since-deleted photo of herself on Instagram along with the caption, “It’s just us against the world,” leaving followers to speculate whether she was pregnant. Brown had been leaving comments such as “my baby mama” on her photos, according to Page Six.